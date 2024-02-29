Shimla – In a strategic move to maintain equilibrium between the Himachal Pradesh state government and the Congress party, a six-member Coordination Committee is set to take center stage. The decision was unveiled during a press conference led by Congress Party observers DK Shivkumar and Bhupendra Singh Hooda, reflecting the party’s commitment to effective collaboration.

The Coordination Committee, a vital mechanism for aligning government and organizational efforts, will consist of key figures such as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and three additional nominees to be finalized by the party high-command. This proactive approach aims to foster unity within the party and chart a strategic course for success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Assuring stability, DK Shivkumar and Bhupendra Singh Hooda confirmed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s retention in office, dispelling any speculations about a change in leadership. The commitment extends to a robust governance lasting a full five-year term.

Reaffirming the government’s solidity, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Observer DK Shivakumar assured the public that all is well within the state. Emphasizing a stable tenure, Shivakumar highlighted the party’s cohesion, citing extensive discussions with each MLA to address any concerns. During the press conference, it was disclosed that Minister Vikramaditya Singh has withdrawn his resignation.

Expressing remorse over the party’s setback in the Rajya Sabha elections, Bhupendra Singh Hooda disclosed ongoing talks with party MLAs to address concerns, emphasizing a unanimous resolution among all members.

State in-charge Rajeev Shukla echoed the sentiment, assuring that the government remains stable, and the party stands united. In a symbolic gesture, DK Shivkumar, along with Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh, visited Oak Over to underscore the party’s collective strength.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, responding to speculations of his resignation, accused the opposition BJP of conspiracy. He alleged a deliberate attempt to diminish the party’s voting strength, pointing to misbehaviour by 15 BJP MLAs towards the Marshal during the Rajya Sabha elections. Sukhu declared confidence in the honesty of the government’s administration, asserting the Congress-led government’s undoubted persistence in Himachal Pradesh. Pratibha Singh stressed the imperative need for unified efforts among party workers to secure victory in the impending Lok Sabha elections.