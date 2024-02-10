In a heartbreaking turn of events, Professor Simi Agnihotri, the wife of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, passed away on Friday night. The tragic incident unfolded as she was being taken to Chandigarh for urgent medical treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri shared the devastating news on his social media, expressing the profound loss he and his family are enduring.

हमारी प्रिय प्रोफेसर सिम्मी अग्निहोत्री हमारा और आस्था का साथ छोड़कर चली गई। — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) February 9, 2024

Family members revealed that Simi Agnihotri had complained of difficulty in breathing, prompting her immediate transfer to a private hospital in Mohali. Despite the efforts of medical doctors, she succumbed to what has been reported as a heart attack.

Mukesh Agnihotri, who was in Shimla for a cabinet meeting, rushed to Una upon learning of his wife’s critical condition. The couple, married since April 8, 1992, shared a long and cherished companionship. Simi Agnihotri was a professor in the Law Department of Himachal Pradesh University.

अत्यंत दुःखी हृदय से सूचित कर रहे हैं कि प्रोफेसर सिम्मी अग्निहोत्री जी इस नश्वर संसार को छोड़, प्रभु के चरणों में विलीन हो गईं हैं।



उनका पार्थिव शरीर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए हमारे पैतृक गांव गोंदपुर जयचंद स्थित निजी निवास आस्था कुंज में दोपहर 01:00 बजे तक रखा जाएगा।



अंतिम संस्कार… — Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) February 9, 2024

The news of Simi Agnihotri’s passing has sent shockwaves through the state, with an outpouring of condolences and tributes on social media. Colleagues, friends, and political associates are expressing their sympathy and remembering Simi Agnihotri’s contributions to academia and her unwavering support for her husband’s political career.