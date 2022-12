Shimla: Taking note of the fake drugs racket operating in the Baddi area, the HP High Court issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Health and Home, State Drug Controller and the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Solan district.

Taking cognizance of the news reports, a Division Bench of Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, treated the news as a PIL and directed the state authorities to file their responses within three weeks.