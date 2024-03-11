Solan – Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, addressing a public meeting in Solan, lashed out at rebels within the party, stating that a new history of opportunism has been created in Devbhoomi Himachal. Despite the challenges faced by the government, Singh expressed confidence that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Congress government will emerge unscathed from the current ordeal.

Drawing parallels with the mythological story of Sita Mata, Minister Vikramaditya Singh conveyed that just as Sita Mata emerged clean from her ordeal, the Congress government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will also come out clean from the ongoing challenges. Singh praised the Chief Minister’s resilience, acknowledging his forgiving nature while cautioning against repeated mistakes that could harm one’s own interests.

Addressing the issue of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha, Vikramaditya Singh termed it as a failure of the state’s intelligence agencies. He advised the Chief Minister to take action against responsible police officers, emphasizing that this intelligence failure should not be taken lightly. Singh criticized the lack of information available to the intelligence agencies, highlighting the presence of Haryana Police and CRPF without prior knowledge.

Speaking at the historical platform of Solan, Singh recalled the significance of the location in shaping the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh. He underscored the strength of the government and its ability to endure challenges, signaling unity with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The public meeting marked the first joint appearance of Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh since the crisis surrounding the Rajya Sabha elections.

In a surprising turn of events, the bitterness between the two leaders seemed to have dissipated. During the event, Chief Minister Sukhu and Minister Vikramaditya Singh shared the stage, conveying a message of unity and strength amidst the prevailing crisis. As a symbolic gesture of solidarity, Chief Minister Sukhu even exchanged garlands with Vikramaditya Singh, signifying a possible resolution of differences.

Health Minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil also praised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh during the event, further reinforcing the message of solidarity within the government. The joint appearance of the leaders has sparked optimism for a unified front in addressing the challenges facing the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.