Apple crop in Himachal Pradesh destroyed by heavy hailstorm; Onion and garlic crops near destruction due to rains in Sirmaur district

In a catastrophic turn of events, Himachal Pradesh has been hit by a destructive hailstorm, causing significant damage to fruit crops across the region. The apple orchards, in particular, have borne the brunt of the storm, leaving them in ruins. The hailstorm struck various areas of the Nithar sub-tehsil in the Kullu district, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Local farmers are reeling from the loss, as the hailstorm demolished the apple crop that they had nurtured throughout the year. The fruit, which holds immense economic significance for the region, suffered irreparable damage. Other fruits have also been impacted by this calamity, exacerbating the devastation caused by the hailstorm.

The relentless rains in the Sirmaur district have placed the onion and garlic crops on the brink of destruction. Farmers in the region have been unable to harvest their produce, leading to significant losses and concerns about the local supply of these essential kitchen ingredients. The incessant downpours have saturated the fields, making it nearly impossible for farmers to access their crops.

Severe weather disrupts transportation on the strategic Manali-Leh route

As severe weather persists in Himachal Pradesh, the transportation network has been severely affected, causing disruptions along the strategic Manali-Leh route. The hailstorm and adverse weather conditions have made travel treacherous, leading to concerns for the safety of commuters.

The Rohtang Pass, a crucial thoroughfare connecting the regions, received light snowfall, further complicating the situation. Additionally, the Shinkula Pass remains closed, compounding the challenges faced by travellers.

Meteorological Center warns of prolonged bad weather till June 6

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a warning, stating that the inclement weather is expected to persist in Himachal Pradesh until June 6. The prolonged period of bad weather continues to pose challenges for the region, affecting various aspects of daily life.

The forecast indicates the possibility of thunderstorms and continued rainfall in many parts of the state. Furthermore, higher altitude areas may experience light snowfall, further exacerbating the weather-related woes.

May break records with 84% more rainfall in Himachal Pradesh; Shimla and Bhuntar experience highest May rainfall in 30 years

May has proven to be a record-breaking month in Himachal Pradesh, as the region experienced a staggering 84% more rainfall than the average. This marks the third time since 2004 that May has witnessed above-normal precipitation, indicating a significant departure from the expected weather patterns.

The persistent western disturbances played a crucial role in driving the increased rainfall, with the weather phenomenon occurring on six occasions throughout the month. These disturbances brought about a deluge, causing rivers to swell and saturating the landscape.

The meteorological data released by the Shimla Meteorological Center highlights the unprecedented nature of the rainfall. Shimla and Bhuntar registered the highest May rainfall in the past three decades, underscoring the exceptional weather patterns that have been witnessed in the region.