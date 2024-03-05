Hamirpur – In a monumental development for the infrastructure landscape of Himachal Pradesh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 National Highway (NH) projects and a ropeway project worth approximately Rs 4000 crore at Dosadka in Hamirpur. The ceremony, attended by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and State Government Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, marked a significant step towards bolstering connectivity and transportation in the region.

Gadkari, during the inauguration, shared ambitious plans for the state, stating, “By 2024, many road projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be completed in Himachal. Some will start, and some will continue.” Responding to the demands and requests from the local representatives, he announced the four-laning of Hamirpur bypass and expediting the process of making Shimla-Bilaspur NH four-lane. On Vikramaditya’s request, an additional Rs 150 crore under CRF (Central Road Fund) was sanctioned, with the condition of the state government submitting a proposal to the Centre. Another Rs 125 crore under CRF was allocated for developmental work in Bilaspur, as proposed by JP Nadda.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed gratitude, stating, “Whenever cooperation has been sought from Nitin Gadkari, he has cooperated with an open heart.” He emphasized the importance of rising above party politics for the state’s progress and pledged strong support for those facilitating Himachal’s development.

Anurag Thakur praised Gadkari for his unwavering support, noting the extensive road network laid out in the state. “What no one could do in 70 years, happened in the last 10 years,” he stated, highlighting the remarkable increase in road length from 96 thousand to 1.5 lakh kilometers. The inauguration of roads worth three thousand crores in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency was a testament to this progress.