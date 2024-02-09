Shimla – In a decisive session, the State Cabinet granted its approval to several significant measures aimed at fortifying the administrative framework in Himachal Pradesh. The Cabinet’s nod was given to frame Rules of Business and Procedure for the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, emphasizing the government’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the state’s selection commission.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the direct recruitment for five positions within the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services, relying on the HPAS Combined Competitive Examination to fill these crucial administrative roles.

Addressing staffing needs in the Revenue Department, the Cabinet sanctioned the filling of nine ‘A’ Class Tehsildar positions and 19 ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar positions, a move designed to enhance departmental capacity and improve service delivery to citizens.

Acknowledging the evolving administrative landscape, the Cabinet greenlit the creation of a new Patwar circle at Jharmajri in Tehsil Baddi, district Solan, accompanied by the creation of requisite posts, thereby enhancing local governance and administrative efficiency.

To meet staffing requirements in key departments, the Cabinet sanctioned the direct recruitment of seven positions in various categories within the Planning Department. Additionally, six positions of different categories were approved for Assistant Tourism Development Offices in Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, ensuring the smooth functioning of these crucial offices.

In a move aligned with the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and protection of children, the State Cabinet decided to fill up four positions of District Child Protection Officers under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme.