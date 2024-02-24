Ghumarwin – In a significant move to uplift the livelihoods of bamboo growers in the state, the government has declared the establishment of a cooperative society dedicated to this vital sector. The announcement was made by Cabinet Minister Rajesh Dharmani during a one-day workshop organized by the JICA Forestry Project in Ghumarwin on Saturday.

Minister Dharmani expressed his long-standing contemplation on the need to recognize the hard work of bamboo product manufacturers and implement initiatives that would enhance their economic standing. The newly formed cooperative society aims to provide these artisans with a platform to gain recognition in the market, subsequently improving their economic conditions.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Dharmani affirmed the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to bamboo growers, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach to open up better opportunities for their livelihoods.

The cooperative society, to be owned by bamboo growers themselves, is set to receive assistance from the state government in identifying locations along the National Highway where self-help groups can showcase and sell their products. This strategic placement aims to bolster visibility and market access for bamboo goods.

The minister underscored the potential of bamboo products to create employment opportunities and announced a proposed budget of Rs 1 crore for the project by the JICA Forestry Project, with plans for future increases.

In a bid to further support bamboo growers, Minister Dharmani suggested organizing exposure visits to the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Palampur, offering them opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Minister Dharmani also toured stalls showcasing products from various self-help groups associated with the JICA Forestry Project, gaining firsthand insight into the craftsmanship and dedication of bamboo growers.

Speaking at the workshop, Nagesh Kumar Guleria, Chief Project Director of JICA Forestry Project, assured the bamboo-dependent communities of the project’s commitment to providing necessary resources. Guleria pledged support, indicating that machines would be provided wherever needed to improve bamboo-based industries, enabling the products to reach markets not only within Himachal but across the entire country.

Yogesh Shinde, Founder and CEO of Bamboo India, provided detailed information during the workshop, shedding light on how bamboo products contribute to livelihoods and economic growth.

The JICA Forestry Project has allocated a budget of Rs 1 crore for the initial phase, with plans for further expansion, marking the beginning of a significant opportunity for bamboo-based communities to enhance their livelihoods.