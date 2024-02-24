Shimla – A police investigation into a case involving the issuance of fake appointment letters for peon and clerk positions within the state secretariat has unearthed a money trail exceeding Rs 1 crore from the bank accounts of the accused. The main culprit, identified as Parikshit Azad, who posed as a high-ranking official, claiming to be the Principal Secretary or Director in the Secretariat, is alleged to have duped numerous individuals seeking employment opportunities.

The Shimla Police team, taking action in the case, has already arrested seven suspects connected to the fake appointment letter scam. The investigation has expanded its reach to Kangra, Solan, Shimla and Mandi districts, revealing a trail of deceit and financial exploitation across these regions.

Parikshit Azad, a resident of Kotkhai, Shimla, allegedly attracted victims by promising them jobs within the secretariat, collecting amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to 75,000 from each individual. The accused issued fraudulent appointment letters to unsuspecting victims, leading to their subsequent arrests when the authenticity of the documents was questioned upon their arrival at the secretariat.

The police, upon arresting Parikshit Azad, seized his bank accounts, revealing a money trail totalling approximately Rs 1.40 crore. Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the scam and identify additional victims who may have fallen prey to the fraudulent scheme.

In a raid on Parikshit Azad’s rented residence in Vikas Nagar, Shimla, the police recovered evidence, including six fake appointment letters, a printer, laptop, mobile phones and various documents. It has been disclosed that the accused had distributed several fraudulent appointment letters to numerous individuals, creating an intricate web of deception.

The police have appealed to individuals who may have been victims of this scam to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Authorities are determined to bring all involved individuals to justice and ensure that the victims receive the support and justice they deserve. Every aspect of the case is being thoroughly examined to unveil the full extent of the fraud racket.