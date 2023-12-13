Shimla – In a significant stride towards fulfilling its electoral commitments, the state government has announced the establishment of block-level clusters as part of its ambitious Cow Dung Procurement Program. The initiative, slated to begin in January 2024, aligns with the party’s pledge to support farmers and enhance the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, overseeing a review meeting of the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Department, emphasized the government’s dedication to the welfare of the state’s farmers. As a testament to this commitment, he highlighted concrete steps taken, including a notable increase of six rupees in the purchase price of milk, benefiting cattle herders.

The Cow Dung Procurement Program, a key electoral promise, aims to kickstart in 2024 under the guidance of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Minister Kumar stressed the importance of collaboration between the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments for the program’s success. To ensure seamless execution, the government has appointed two nodal officers from each department.

Under the program, block-level clusters will be formed, with an initial enrollment of 250 farmers in each cluster. This strategic approach aims to empower small, marginal, and progressive farmers, providing them with a platform for collective growth. Farmers within these clusters will be encouraged to diversify into allied sectors like poultry farming and cow rearing, fostering a comprehensive approach to rural development.

The purchased cow dung will be stored efficiently, and its distribution will be strategically planned to benefit horticulture, agricultural fields, nurseries, and other sectors. The government is also keen on creating markets for organic products, ensuring that farmers receive attractive prices for their produce.

As part of the outreach and awareness campaign, e-booklets will be distributed to farmers, enlightening them about the various welfare schemes and policies of the state government.