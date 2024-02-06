New Delhi – In a visionary move to elevate the scientific and technological landscape of Himachal Pradesh, Rajesh Dharmani, the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education, called on Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, at New Delhi and demanded to establish an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the state.

Minister Dharmani advocated for the establishment of IISER in Himachal Pradesh, citing the state’s emergence as a hub of academic excellence with institutions such as IIT Mandi, IIIT Una, NIT Hamirpur, Central University, and various engineering colleges. He emphasized that the proposed institute would catalyze advancing India’s scientific and technological capabilities.

Expressing the State Government’s commitment to this vision, Dharmani highlighted the availability of ample land for establishing the IISER’s campus. He underscored the significance of focusing on the Himalayan ecosystem in the institute’s research, which would contribute to environmental solutions and promote sustainable development practices.

During the discussions, Minister Dharmani also addressed new proposals and pending issues related to skill development and technical education in the state. He outlined the State’s efforts to upgrade existing technical and professional institutions to meet the current requirements of industries. Dharmani sought support for the establishment and operationalization of the International Skill Centre in Shimla to facilitate counseling, skill testing, and certification aligned with international standards.

Additionally, Minister Dharmani requested the release of funds under the Community Development through Polytechnics (CDTP) Scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24. He informed the Union Minister that six polytechnics have been selected under this centrally sponsored scheme and urged the selection of more institutions for the upcoming fiscal year.

Addressing the issue of delayed funds, Dharmani raised concerns about technical institutions selected under the “Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Addition (STRIVE)” scheme. He urged the timely release of funds and requested an extension of project deadlines beyond May 31, 2024.

Under the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) Scheme, Minister Dharmani sought the immediate release of funds for selected engineering colleges and polytechnics in Himachal Pradesh, with eligible amounts of Rs. 10 Crore and Rs. 6 Crore, respectively.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured Minister Dharmani of a patient hearing and pledged all possible assistance at the earliest. The collaborative efforts between the state and central governments aim to enhance educational and research opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, contributing to the nation’s scientific and technological progress.