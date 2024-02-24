Dharamshala – In a commendable move, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has extended a helping hand to candidates who find themselves unable to return to their home districts due to unexpected challenges such as heavy snowfall or other reasons.

Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Board, announced on Saturday that the administration has been made aware of the predicament faced by many candidates hailing from tribal areas of the state. These students, for various reasons, have been unable to make their way back to their home regions, causing significant hindrances in reaching their designated examination centers.

In light of this situation, the Education Board has taken a considerate step to alleviate the concerns of such candidates. Dr. Sharma declared that affected students can directly get in touch with the Board, and special arrangements will be made to facilitate their examinations at the nearest possible center to their current location. This decision aims to ensure that no student is unfairly disadvantaged in the upcoming 12th board exams.

Furthermore, the Board has urged the Center Coordinator, Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent to proactively identify such candidates. If any of these officials become aware of students facing difficulties, they are directed to promptly contact the Board office and facilitate the necessary permissions for these candidates to take their examinations at an alternate center.

It is noteworthy that the 12th-grade board exams are scheduled to commence on the 1st of March. This flexibility provided by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board underscores their commitment to a fair and accessible examination process, especially considering the unique challenges faced by students in certain regions due to adverse weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.