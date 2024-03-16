In a significant move towards enhancing the livelihoods of rural communities, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has spearheaded the formation of the Himachal Community Livelihoods Producer Company Limited (HCLPCL). This innovative venture aims to facilitate the marketing and elevate the quality of products crafted by self-help groups associated with the JICA Forestry Project in Himachal Pradesh.

Nagesh Kumar Guleria, Chief Project Director of the JICA Forestry Project, officially launched the HCLPCL. Elected directors representing the self-help groups were also present at the occasion.

The establishment of HCLPCL offers a promising avenue for approximately 920 self-help groups in Himachal Pradesh to access broader markets for their products. These groups, integrated under the company’s umbrella, will benefit from a revolving fund of approximately Rs 9.20 crore, coupled with substantial capital assistance ranging from 50 to 75 percent for acquiring machinery.

Highlighting the impact of this endeavour, it was disclosed that self-help groups had earned around Rs 2 crore in earnings by March 2024. With HCLPCL in operation, the trajectory of these groups is poised for acceleration, ensuring long-term viability and sustenance of their activities.

Nagesh Kumar Guleria emphasized the pivotal role of HCLPCL in fostering self-employment and livelihood resources among forest-based communities across rural Himachal Pradesh. This pioneering initiative represents a first-of-its-kind endeavour within a forestry project at the state level, demonstrating JICA’s commitment to holistic development.

The strategic implementation of the JICA Forestry Project spans across 7 districts, encompassing 19 forest divisions and 74 forest ranges. Through the concerted efforts of JICA and local stakeholders, HCLPCL is set to catalyze socio-economic transformation, offering rural dwellers enhanced opportunities for economic prosperity and self-reliance.