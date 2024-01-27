In a significant stride towards fostering scientific curiosity among rural students, Himachal Pradesh unveiled its first-ever space lab at the Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin of Bilaspur district. The State Government’s Technical Education Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, inaugurated the lab, beginning of a transformative educational journey for young minds in the region.

The newly established space lab aims to break down barriers to space science education that often exist in rural areas. Built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, the lab is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide students with hands-on experience and knowledge about various aspects of space science.

Minister Dharmani highlighted the lab’s role in empowering tomorrow’s scientists, emphasizing its potential to spark interest and passion for space science among students residing in the rural hinterlands of Himachal Pradesh. He stated, “This space lab is not just a physical infrastructure; it’s a gateway to a world of possibilities and discoveries for our students.”

The space lab is envisioned as a hub for learning and exploration, where students can delve into the intricacies of satellite launcher systems, drone technology, and key projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Minister Dharmani expressed his hope that the lab would catalyze the nurturing of a new generation of scientists and engineers from the heart of Himachal’s rural landscape.

During the inauguration event, Minister Dharmani toured space stalls set up by students, showcasing their innovative projects in drone making, 3D printing, robotic technology, nanosatellites, and various ISRO programs such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, and PSLV.

The lab’s establishment was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nidhi Patel. Minister Dharmani commended Dr. Patel for her dedicated contribution, stating, “Dr. Nidhi Patel has played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. Her commitment reflects the government’s dedication to providing quality education to every corner of Himachal.”

It aims to stimulate young minds to develop interest in space technology and science.This lab is providing hands on learning to school kids in field of robotics, drone making , 3D printing etc. pic.twitter.com/dBCUuAozqD — Dr. Nidhi Patel IAS (@IASDrNidhiPatel) January 26, 2024

Looking ahead, Minister Dharmani announced plans for a science fair in Ghumarwin, where various programs will be organized to further ignite interest in space science and technology among students from different schools in the Bilaspur district. Additionally, exposure visits to ISRO centers and Harikota will be arranged for select students, offering them firsthand insights into the marvels of space science.