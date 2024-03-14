In a recent development, the Minister of Town and Country Planning (TCP) Rajesh Dharmani emphasized the incorporation of disaster risk reduction aspects into development plans. This directive came during a comprehensive review meeting held late evening on Wednesday, where Minister Dharmani stressed the importance of integrating historical town planning methodologies with modern strategies.

Drawing inspiration from traditional town planning methods observed in ancestral settlements, Minister Dharmani highlighted the meticulous consideration given to factors such as drainage systems and green cover preservation. He underscored the need for a collaborative approach, suggesting that planning decisions should be made in consultation with stakeholders rather than imposing norms upon them.

Directing the TCP Department to collaborate with the State Disaster Management Authority, Minister Dharmani asked for the inclusion of disaster risk reduction measures in development plans. He also outlined several key initiatives aimed at enhancing planning processes and expertise within the department.

One significant move announced by Minister Dharmani is the update of recruitment and promotion rules within the TCP Department. Additionally, he proposed the implementation of an apprenticeship scheme akin to the education sector to foster skill development. Emphasizing the importance of specialized expertise, the Minister directed the department to enlist geologist experts, landscape engineers, and environmental planners to contribute to planning endeavours.

Furthermore, Minister Dharmani advocated for closer ties between the TCP Department and the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA). He proposed formalizing this collaboration by engaging in discussions with the government after consultation with the BBNDA.

In a bid to streamline the building permission process, Minister Dharmani acknowledged the launch of the Auto-DCR (Developments Control Regulation) Building Permission System by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative, Minister Dharmani highlighted the convenience it offers to applicants.

The newly launched Auto-DCR system enables online submission of building designs and blueprints within all TCP planning areas and select Urban Local Bodies. Applicants from Municipal Corporation Shimla, Solan, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA), Municipal Council Theog, and Baddi, as well as Nagar Panchayat Arki, can now avail themselves of this online facility through the TCP portal.