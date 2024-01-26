In the third general body meeting of the JICA Forestry Project held in Shimla, Chief Project Director Nagesh Kumar Guleria provided insights into the ambitious goals and objectives set for the project. Notably, an Annual Project Outlay (APO) totalling Rs 115 crore has been prepared for the upcoming financial year.

The meeting, convened late on Wednesday evening, facilitated in-depth discussions on various developmental aspects within the project. Key agenda points included state-wide plantation efforts, the success of products from local self-help groups, GIS technology implementation, and measures for livelihood improvement.

Guleria’s presentation shed light on the achievements of the self-help groups associated with the project, with their products achieving commendable sales exceeding Rs 1.5 crore in the past year. Additionally, more than 21,000 individuals have undergone training aimed at improving livelihoods, marking a positive impact on local communities.

Principal Chief Forester Rajiv Kumar, addressing the meeting, underscored the importance of utilizing funds allocated to different forest divisions under the project efficiently. He emphasized the need for proactive measures to ensure that the funds do not remain idle but are effectively utilized for the intended purposes. Kumar also drew attention to the “Mukhyamantri Forest Extension Scheme,” initiated by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on July 25, 2023, urging enhanced collaboration from the JICA Forestry Project to support the success of this significant initiative.