Kullu – The art of weaving traditional clothes in the scenic hills of Himachal Pradesh has not only preserved cultural heritage but has also emerged as a beacon of economic hope for the villagers. Self-help groups, trained under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Forestry Project, are weaving their way to prosperity, with success stories like Jugat Ram of Kullu inspiring others.

Jugat Ram, a master trainer of handloom under JICA, has become a guiding force in training 16 self-help groups in Kullu district. His efforts have empowered these groups to produce high-quality Kullavi shawls, stalls, and baskets, which have found a lucrative market. Even during the 45-day training period, sales worth Rs 35 thousand were achieved, indicating the immediate impact of the initiative.

Narayan Self Help Group Barogi, under the Village Forest Development Committee Barahar Kullu, is one such success story. After completing the training, the group has not only produced exquisite traditional wear but also secured a significant order. The Kullu-Kinnauri Stall Industry in Shamshi has placed an order worth Rs 5 lakh for stalls crafted by Narayan Self-Help Group, reflecting the growing demand for authentic Himachali products.

The JICA Forestry Project has been pivotal in the success of the handloom sector, with 106 self-help groups operating in the Kullu district alone. Out of these, 72 groups are actively involved in weaving traditional attire. The project not only focuses on skill development but also emphasizes the branding of products. The handloom and weavers’ products are now sold under the brand name “Him Tradition,” giving them a unique identity in the market.

The success of these self-help groups underscores the importance of preserving traditional crafts not only for cultural heritage but also as a catalyst for rural economic development. As the weavers continue to produce quality products, the JICA Forestry Project stands as a testament to the transformative power of community-driven initiatives in uplifting the economic landscape of Himachal Pradesh.