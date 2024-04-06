In a significant development, Sameer Rastogi, a seasoned Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for Himachal Pradesh, has taken charge as the Chief Project Director (CPD) in the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Forestry Project. Rastogi officially assumed his responsibilities on Saturday, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career.

Upon his arrival at the JICA headquarters in Shimla, Rastogi was welcomed by the JICA Project Director, Shresthanand Sharma, and Additional Project Director DK Vij, who presented him with a bouquet as a gesture of goodwill.

The appointment comes on the heels of a notification issued by the state government last Friday, entrusting Rastogi with the role of CPD for the JICA Forestry Project. With an extensive background in forestry and conservation, Rastogi brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

Rastogi’s professional journey spans over three decades, during which he has held various positions within the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department. From his initial appointment in 1988 until 2019, Rastogi served in diverse capacities, including Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

His contributions extend beyond regional roles, as he also served as the Regional Project Director in the HID Himalayan Project based in Bilaspur and contributed significantly to the development of forest resources in the region. Moreover, Rastogi’s experience extends to the central government sector, where he served with distinction in the public sector undertaking Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. from February 2019 to February 2024, assuming the role of Chief Vigilance Officer in Mumbai.