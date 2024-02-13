Shimla – In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government is on the brink of introducing a proposal to kickstart hemp cultivation in the state. The comprehensive proposal is slated to be presented during the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, marking a significant stride towards economic diversification and sustainable agricultural practices.

The committee, chaired by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, includes members from the opposition BJP MLAs. To gather insights and explore the feasibility of hemp cultivation, the committee has conducted field visits to Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, where hemp cultivation has shown promise as a viable and lucrative crop.

Hemp, a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant, has been gaining traction worldwide for its versatile applications in various industries, including textiles, paper, construction, and medicine. The committee’s focus is on harnessing the economic potential of hemp cultivation while ensuring that it does not contribute to drug addiction issues.

The proposed cultivation is aimed at serving both industrial and medical purposes, aligning with global trends where countries like Israel have legalized cannabis cultivation. In Holland, hemp cultivation is already underway on an experimental basis in select cities.

Speaking about the initiative, Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized the importance of hemp cultivation in providing a new source of livelihood for the people of Himachal Pradesh. He stated, “This initiative is not just about economic growth but also about promoting sustainable practices. We are committed to ensuring that hemp cultivation in our state remains in compliance with legal and ethical standards.”

The government is keen on regulating the entire process rigorously to prevent any misuse that could contribute to drug-related concerns. By introducing hemp cultivation, the government aims to strike a balance between economic development and responsible agricultural practices.

If the proposal receives approval during the budget session, the state will proceed with a trial phase of hemp cultivation. This pilot project will be closely monitored to assess its impact on the economy and its potential to become a sustainable source of income for the people of Himachal Pradesh.