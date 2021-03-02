Shimla: To increase the speed of the train on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway line, the Railway Ministry has directed the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) to conduct a study to examine the possibility of strengthening the track.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal revealed it while talking to media here on Monday.

The Union Minister said that orders had been issued to replace old coaches running on this track with newly designed coaches.

Union Railways Minister said that a budget allocation of Rs. 770 crores have been made for infrastructure projects and safety works in the State in the budget for the year 2021-22.

Himachal Chief Minister who accompanied Union Minister asked to design and manufacture coaches of Kalka-Shimla Railway to enhance the tourism experience. He urged the Union Railways Minister to provide vista dome-type coaches so that the tourists could get a panoramic view of the beautiful valleys along the route.

Jai Ram Thakur also requested Union Minister to expedite work on Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh railway lines. He said that the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line would go a long way in giving a boost to industrial activities as the industrialists would be able to easily transport raw material as well as manufactured products to various destinations.