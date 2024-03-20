Shimla: The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh heats up as Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi launches scathing accusations against the BJP and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, labelling them as “anti-women” in light of their opposition to a crucial welfare scheme.

Negi’s remarks come in response to the uproar caused by the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi scheme, which promises Rs 1,500 to eligible women. Despite the completion of formalities before the onset of the Election Code of Conduct, the BJP and Jairam Thakur, have voiced strong objections.

“The BJP and Jairam Thakur’s stance against this scheme is a clear manifestation of their anti-women ideology,” asserted Negi, emphasizing the budgetary provisions and cabinet approvals secured for the initiative. “Why oppose a scheme aimed at empowering our daughters, sisters, and mothers? It’s evident that Thakur’s opposition stems from his fear of defeat in the upcoming elections.”

Negi further criticized Thakur’s reluctance to support women-friendly policies, highlighting the scheme’s fulfilment of a Congress promise. “It’s disappointing to witness the former Chief Minister resorting to party politics instead of championing the cause of women’s welfare,” remarked Negi.

The opposition’s resistance to the scheme reflects a broader discontent with the governance under Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, whose tenure has seen significant strides in public welfare. “The BJP’s discomfort with the Sukhu government’s transformative agenda is palpable,” noted Negi, alluding to the fulfilment of five out of ten promised guarantees.

In light of the opposition’s stance, Negi advised the BJP to reconsider their position, cautioning against undermining policies beneficial to Himachal Pradesh’s interests.