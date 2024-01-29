Shimla – In anticipation of the upcoming budget session, the BJP is preparing to take a firm stance, as discussed in the recent BJP Legislature Party meeting at the Circuit House in Shimla. Chaired by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, the meeting delved into crucial matters, with a focus on the approaching budget discussions.

State spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal outlined the party’s determination to approach the budget session with vigour. Jamwal highlighted the government’s actions under Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, noting the denotification of institutions that were previously established during the BJP’s Jairam Thakur. Interestingly, the same government has recently embarked on a spree of opening offices, echoing the practices of the previous BJP administration.

Jamwal stressed that during the session, the BJP aims to seek clarification from the Chief Minister on the apparent policy reversals. He specifically questioned the reopening of institutions that were shut down during the BJP’s tenure.

Turning attention to the government’s disaster relief announcements, Jamwal expressed worries about potential discrimination in compensation distribution.

As the BJP prepares for the budget session, it remains committed to addressing these concerns, aiming for transparency and accountability in government actions.