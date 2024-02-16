Shimla – In a dramatic turn of events during the parliamentary session on Friday, the opposition expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the Ali Khad water dispute case, leading to a walkout from the House. The dispute, centered around the construction of a drinking water scheme, triggered a heated argument between the BJP and Congress legislatures.

The contentious issue came to the forefront during the discussion on a calling attention motion initiated by BJP MLA Randhir Sharma under Rule 62. Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, representing the government, provided details about the ongoing drinking water scheme, which aims to serve 8 panchayats of the Arki assembly and 71 villages of Darlaghat. Chauhan disclosed that approximately Rs 1. 8 crore has been spent on the project, with an estimated total cost of Rs 5.92 crore.

However, local opposition arose as residents near Ali Khad voiced concerns that the scheme was intended to benefit the Ambuja Cement Company. In response to these objections, a committee, chaired by the Chief Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, was formed on the orders of the Deputy Chief Minister to investigate the matter.

The committee’s report concluded that the drinking water scheme would not adversely affect other ongoing projects. Despite this assurance, construction faced disruptions due to opposition from locals. Subsequently, the work resumed after the committee’s findings were made public, stating that the Ali Khad water scheme would have minimal impact on neighbouring projects.

Tensions escalated during the parliamentary proceedings, with a verbal altercation between CPS Sanjay Awasthi and BJP MLA Randhir Sharma. Sharma raised concerns about a recent lathicharge on public representatives and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

As the parliamentary session continued, Sharma claimed he was being denied an opportunity to address the House, leading to the opposition’s decision to walk out in protest. The government now faces heightened scrutiny over its handling of the Ali Khad water dispute, with the opposition calling for transparency and accountability in the ongoing project.