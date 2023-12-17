In a commitment to uplift tribal communities in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is investing Rs 857 crore under the Tribal Area Development Program (TADP) for the fiscal year 2023-24, announced Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi during a recent review meeting of the Tribal Development Department.

Negi emphasized that the government’s top priority is the development of tribal regions, aiming to provide ample opportunities for progress to the residents. As part of this initiative, four Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been established across the state, offering free education to tribal students. A notable 24,794 students have been enrolled in these schools for the academic year 2023-24.

Furthermore, Negi highlighted the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojna, which focuses on providing livelihood opportunities to tribal communities by harnessing natural resources. This endeavour involves the operation of four Van Dhan Vikas Kendras within the state.

To enhance the living conditions of tribal residents, Negi mentioned the construction of Tribal Bhawans in Nurpur and Rampur. These centers aim to provide a centralized space for various tribal activities and services, making them easily accessible to the local population.

The Tribal Development Minister also disclosed plans for the development of tribal villages under the Vibrant Village Programme. This comprehensive initiative is expected to bring about positive changes in the socio-economic landscape of these regions.

Additionally, it was highlighted during the meeting that the government is actively supporting education in tribal areas. Prof. Joginder Singh Dhiman, Director of the Pre-Examination Coaching Center for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at Himachal Pradesh University, provided insights into the facilities being extended to students through these centers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to empowering tribal youth through education.