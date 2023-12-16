In a bid to fortify the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and enhance its capabilities in handling emergencies, Himachal Pradesh’s Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, presided over a review meeting at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). During the meeting, Minister Negi emphasized the need to bolster the SDRF to efficiently manage disaster response and rescue operations.

Given the state’s geographical vulnerability to natural disasters, Minister Negi highlighted the recent substantial loss of life and property, underscoring the urgency to reinforce disaster preparedness. The meeting addressed the disbursement of relief funds and benefits to families affected by disasters. Notably, a total of Rs 227 crore has been allocated for special disaster relief, with Minister Negi stressing the importance of timely assistance to affected families.

Minister Negi underscored the crucial role played by the SDRF in executing rescue operations during disasters. To further empower the force, modern training programs are underway for SDRF personnel to adeptly handle diverse disaster scenarios. A strategic plan has been devised to deploy trained personnel promptly when needed, ensuring a swift and coordinated response.

Acknowledging the significance of equipping SDRF personnel with the right tools, Minister Negi announced a release of Rs 12.65 crore for providing essential equipment to the SDRF Jawans. This financial support aims to enhance the force’s efficiency in managing disaster situations effectively.

Minister Negi stressed the importance of SDRF Jawans engaging with local communities, fostering communication channels, and promoting better coordination during emergencies. Building awareness among the public about the necessary steps to take during various disasters was also highlighted as a key aspect of disaster management.

Minister Jagat Singh Negi affirmed the commitment of the State Government to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force. He emphasized the role of the SDRF in executing timely and effective rescue operations, safeguarding the lives and well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh. As the state continues to face the perennial risk of disasters, reinforcing the SDRF stands as a crucial step towards ensuring a more resilient and prepared community in the face of adversities.