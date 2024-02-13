In a joint operation, the Horticulture Department and Police Department in Kinnaur intercepted and eradicated 1342 unauthorized apple plants at the Chora barrier of the district. En route from district Kullu to Kinnaur, the apple samplings lacked the necessary documentation, violating the Himachal Pradesh Fruit Nursery Registration and Regulation Act 2015 and Rules-2020.

Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, Bhupendra Singh, confirmed that the unauthorized apple plants were destroyed on the spot. Singh emphasized the significance of the action, stating, “Our primary concern is to protect the local apple growers from incurring any kind of loss. Unauthorized plants can introduce diseases or pests, posing a significant threat to the entire horticulture industry in the region.”

The joint investigation team’s prompt response ensured that the unauthorized plants did not reach Kinnaur’s apple growers, averting potential damage to the district’s horticulture sector.

The horticulture department advised apple growers in Kinnaur to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to the transportation of plants or agricultural produce.