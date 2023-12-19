Himachal Pradesh is set to revolutionize its Apple packaging standards by making a bold move from telescopic cartons to universal cartons. In adherence to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, the state government has formed a dedicated committee to oversee the implementation of universal cartons for apple packing.

The committee’s primary responsibility is to establish a comprehensive framework outlining guidelines and regulations for this transition, slated to take effect from the upcoming apple season, thereby discontinuing the use of telescopic cartons.

Building on the success of selling apples based on weight, the state is now gearing up to adopt a system of selling apples in universal packing, aligning with international grade standards. This transition, a long-standing demand of local apple growers, is aimed at enhancing their produce’s quality and market competitiveness through a standardized packaging system.

Jagat Singh Negi, the Minister of Horticulture, underscores the proactive nature of this move, ensuring growers aren’t compelled to overfill apple boxes. The committee, established by the Agricultural Marketing Board, is diligently preparing a comprehensive report that will form the basis of a government notification mandating the use of universal cartons.

Addressing a key concern, the initiative seeks to eliminate the prevalent practice of overpacking telescopic cartons, often influenced by commission agents. Growers, seeking better prices, have been packing 28 to 30 kg of apples in 20 kg cartons, which yields higher returns but risks including extra apples in the transaction. The transition to universal cartons aims to curb such practices, safeguarding growers from potential financial losses.

The committee’s detailed deliberations on the practicalities and logistics of implementing universal cartons highlight a meticulous approach. The forthcoming report is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the government’s notification, marking a significant step towards standardizing apple packaging practices in Himachal Pradesh.