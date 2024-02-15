Shimla – On the second day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly budget session, chaos ensued as the opposition BJP brought proceedings to a halt, demanding a discussion on the Ali Khad project of Arki near the border of Bilaspur. The uproar occurred after the question hour when the opposition sought to move an adjournment motion under Rule 67.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma, seeking discussion under Rule 62, was denied permission by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Frustrated by the lack of opportunity, Sharma alleged mistreatment by the police during a recent protest related to the Ali Khad project. He argued, “If you don’t raise the issue here, then where will you raise it?”

Sharma further claimed that he was injured during a lathi charge by the police while attempting to engage with protesters regarding the Ali Khad dispute. He criticized the imposition of various sections, including those related to robbery, on the protestors, stating it was inappropriate to apply such charges to elected representatives.

The controversy surrounding the Ali Khad project has been ongoing, with allegations of the Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister instructing a halt to the project. The dispute centers around concerns that the project, funded by Ambuja company, could lead to water-related issues in the region.

In response, Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan acknowledged the significance of the matter and suggested that the contractor might be acting independently. He emphasized the government’s desire to avoid tension among the local populace.

The Speaker assured the opposition that the matter would be taken up for discussion on Friday. However, dissatisfied with the response, BJP members raised slogans in the House. The opposition, adamant on addressing the Ali Khad issue, eventually walked out of the House.

Earlier in the day, proceedings began with condolences for the late former MLA Dinanath Gautam. The question hour followed, but not before Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and BJP MLAs raised slogans against the government, protesting the violence surrounding the Kikar-Navgaon water project on the Solan-Bilaspur border.

The session highlighted the deepening tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, setting the stage for a heated debate on Friday over the Ali Khad project.