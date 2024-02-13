In a move set to bring substantial relief to consumers, the state’s ration depots will now feature products from industry giants Tata, Dabur, Godrej, and Bajaj at discounted rates. The collaboration between these brands and the Food Supply Corporation ensures that essential items will be available at prices five to ten percent lower than the market rates.

Ration cardholders will be able to purchase a wide range of everyday products, including toothpaste, soybean oil, salt, honey, glucose, tea leaves, pulses, chyawanprash, shampoo, flour, semolina, mustard oil and almond oil, at significantly reduced prices. The discounts translate to products being offered at five to ten percent less than their Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The list of products covered by this initiative has been communicated to Tata and Dabur companies, with each committed to supplying specific items. Dabur’s contribution will include glucose, powder, asafoetida, red gel, honey, Hajmola candy, toothpaste, toothbrush, Dabur oil, and cocoa net in Himachal. Tata, on the other hand, will supply tea and spices, along with flour and semolina.

This initiative is a proactive step by the state to ease the financial burden on its citizens, making essential products more affordable, particularly in the current economic climate. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bajaj, Godrej, Dabur, Tata, and the Food Supply Corporation highlights the commitment of these companies to support the welfare of the community.

The move not only addresses economic concerns but also emphasizes the significance of public-private partnerships in meeting the needs of the people. As the products from these leading companies become available in state ration depots, consumers can look forward to a more economical and diverse range of essential items, ultimately enhancing their overall quality of life.