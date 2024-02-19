Shimla – In a recent development, the Himachal Pradesh government is in the process of considering contractual roles for SMC-appointed teachers and Computer Education.

The state government has expressed its belief that the teachers in question, approximately 2600 in number, have been subjected to exploitation over the last 15 years. In response to the situation, the government is actively seeking the opinion of the Law Department to ensure that any decision aligns with legal frameworks and safeguards.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated that the government recognizes the service of these teachers and is committed to formulating a concrete policy to address their concerns. “The demands of these teachers are under consideration of the government,” he added.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee explored four potential options to provide relief to the teachers, who have been serving in Himachal Pradesh for the past 15 years. The SMC and Computer Education teachers have been granted relief in the recent budget. The Sukhu government has increased their honorarium, with the education minister noting that their demands are actively being considered.