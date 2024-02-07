Shimla – In a significant development, Education Minister Rohit Thakur revealed plans for the recruitment of 2800 teachers in government schools across Himachal Pradesh. The ongoing batch-wise recruitment process for 2252 Junior Basic Training (JBT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions is in progress, with the imminent release of results. The remaining vacancies will be filled through the newly established recruitment commission in Hamirpur.

Addressing the media at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Minister Thakur provided insights into the ongoing discussions with the recruitment commission regarding the direct recruitment process for the remaining posts. The state government is committed to strengthening the education system by ensuring a qualified and sufficient teaching workforce.

Minister Thakur also highlighted the ongoing counselling process for Shastri teachers, with the results expected to be declared following necessary communication with the High Court.

In another significant announcement, the education minister shared that a notification granting relaxation in admissions for first-class students will be issued shortly. The relaxation will include a six-year age limit extension, applicable to both government and private schools. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy’s provisions, and Minister Thakur emphasized that Himachal Pradesh is taking the lead in implementing these policies, addressing any existing disparities.

Acknowledging certain delays in policy implementation, Minister Thakur assured that efforts will be expedited to bridge any existing gaps. Notably, Himachal Pradesh aims to implement the National Education Policy comprehensively, ensuring the state’s education system aligns with contemporary national standards.

In a progressive move, Minister Thakur announced that starting from the upcoming academic session, English medium education will be introduced for first and second-grade classes in government schools. This initiative aims to enhance language proficiency and provide students with a broader educational foundation. Additionally, English language mathematics books will be made available in schools to facilitate the transition.