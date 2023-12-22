Dharamshala – In a concerning revelation, it has come to light that Himachal Pradesh is facing a severe shortage of teaching staff, with over 5000 positions remaining unfilled in government schools across the state. This alarming situation was disclosed by Education Minister Rohit Thakur in response to a query from MLA Pawan Kajal, shedding light on the critical state of education in the region.

The vacant positions encompass a range of teaching categories, including 688 posts for TGT Non-Medical, 380 for Medical, 84 for PGT Biology, 144 for PGT Physics, and a staggering 3962 for Junior Basic Teachers (JBT). The sheer magnitude of these vacancies has raised concerns about the quality of education and the burden on existing teaching staff.

To tackle this pressing issue, the government has initiated batch-wise recruitment efforts. Education Minister Rohit Thakur outlined that the process is already underway for 306 TGT Non-Medical and 172 Medical posts. Furthermore, 53 positions for PGT Physics and 11 for Biology are currently being filled through the Public Service Commission.

The most substantial effort is directed towards the recruitment of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT), with 1703 positions in the process of being filled through a systematic batch-wise approach. This strategic initiative aims to streamline the recruitment process and ensure a steady influx of qualified educators into the education system.