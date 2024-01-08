NCERT to Include 30 Percent Himachal History in School Syllabus

In a landmark decision aimed at bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and modern education, the Himachal Pradesh state government has announced plans to integrate the history of Himachal into the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. Education Minister Rohit Thakur revealed that 30 percent of the curriculum will now be dedicated to exploring the rich historical narrative of the state.

This initiative holds particular significance as it addresses a longstanding gap in the educational system, particularly concerning competitive examinations such as the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services, which extensively assess candidates’ knowledge of the state’s history, polity, and economy. Surprisingly, there has been a notable absence of such crucial information in the current school and college curricula.

Minister Thakur emphasized that including the syllabus about Himachal Pradesh in schools is not only a move towards cultural preservation but also a strategic effort to equip students with the knowledge required for various competitive examinations. “It’s pertinent to mention that most competitive examinations, including Himachal Pradesh Civil Services, seek information about Himachal, its history, polity, and economy. Surprisingly, nothing of such is being tutored in schools or colleges,” he stated.

The integration of Himachal’s history into the school syllabus is poised to offer a comprehensive and inclusive learning experience, benefiting students, especially those in rural areas who may lack access to sufficient study material about the state. Minister Thakur highlighted that this step would not only empower students with a deeper understanding of their roots but also serve as a valuable resource for those aspiring to excel in competitive examinations.

By incorporating Himachal Pradesh’s history, polity, and economy into the curriculum, the government is providing a platform for students to prepare more effectively for competitive exams, thus levelling the playing field for those in rural areas who may face challenges in accessing additional study material. This inclusive approach aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for all.

As Himachal Pradesh takes this progressive step towards a more holistic and relevant education system, it not only enriches the learning experience for students but also sets a precedent for other states to recognize the importance of local history in shaping the educational landscape. The move is a testament to the state’s dedication to fostering a well-rounded education that not only imparts knowledge but also prepares students for the challenges of competitive examinations and instils a sense of pride in the rich heritage that shapes the identity of Himachal Pradesh.