Shimla – In a poignant display of unity and resilience, 2500 SMC appointed teachers have initiated a hunger strike outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding transparency in the decision-making process regarding their long-overdue regularization.

The agitation stems from a notification dated 28 June 2023, where a cabinet sub-committee, led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur with Cabinet Ministers Vikramaditya Singh and Anirudh Singh as members, was formed to address the regularization of SMC teachers. The sub-committee was mandated to submit its report to the Cabinet before 31 December 2023. However, the deadline has passed, and the teachers express deep frustration over the lack of clear communication and progress.

SMC teachers argue that their counterparts in technical education and Urdu Punjabi, appointed under the same SMC policy, had their services regularized after six years, while they have been serving on a period basis for an extended 12-year period. This stark discrepancy has fuelled their resolve to demand fairness and equal treatment.

The teachers emphasize the urgency of their situation, especially during the ongoing examination period, which adds additional stress to an already challenging predicament. Despite their service, the teachers find themselves compelled to take drastic measures to bring attention to their struggle.