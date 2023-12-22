Education Minister Rohit Thakur Highlights Pending Formalities

In a recent development, Education Minister Rohit Thakur revealed that despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) issuing guidelines in April 2022 allowing students to pursue two degrees simultaneously, the state of Himachal Pradesh is yet to implement this provision. Thakur clarified that while the Himachal Pradesh University has expressed its intention to adopt the dual degree option, formalities are still underway to ensure compliance with the prescribed rules.

Responding to a query posed by BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti in the Vidhan Sabha, the Education Minister outlined the state government’s commitment to embracing the National Education Policy, which was decided on August 24, 2020. As part of this initiative, a task force was established under the leadership of the then Education Minister, aiming to implement various aspects of the policy in a phased manner.

Despite the overarching commitment to educational reforms, it appears that the specific provision allowing students to pursue two degrees simultaneously is facing delays in implementation. The Education Minister did not provide a specific timeline for when the formalities would be completed, leaving students eager to explore this dual degree option in limbo.

The move to adopt the National Education Policy in Himachal Pradesh reflects a broader commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the state. However, the delay in executing specific provisions, such as the dual degree option, raises questions about the pace of reform and the challenges encountered in aligning with the UGC guidelines.