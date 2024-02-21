Shimla – Education Minister Rohit Thakur assured that the locations for the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Model Schools in the state have been chosen with complete impartiality.

Administrative and expenditure approvals have already been granted for the construction of buildings in 18 assembly constituencies. Minister Thakur disclosed that the selected sites include Ghumarwin, Nadaun, Badsar, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Jwali, Jaswan Paragpur, Jaisinghpur, Palampur, Nagarota Bagwan, Fatehpur, Shahpur, Kinnaur, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Shillai, Gagret and Haroli.

Looking ahead, the Minister mentioned that efforts are underway to identify suitable land for the construction of these schools in other areas as well. The search for land is currently focused within a five-kilometer radius from the district, sub-division, and tehsil. However, in cases where adequate land is not available within this radius, special permission has been granted to explore locations up to eight kilometers away.

For the establishment of each school, a requirement of 50 bighas of land has been specified. Minister Thakur emphasized that the selection process adheres to fairness and transparency, ensuring the availability of appropriate land for the successful implementation of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Model Schools initiative.

However, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma expressed concern, pointing out that out of the 18 assembly constituencies where land has been selected for school construction, 17 belong to Congress MLAs.