Dharamshala – Himachal Pradesh faces a significant challenge as Education Minister Rohit Thakur disclosed that 1,057 schools across the state have suffered damage due to heavy rains, amounting to a loss of Rs 69.27 crore. The government is mobilizing resources to address the aftermath of this natural disaster and ensure the prompt rehabilitation of affected schools.

During the winter session at the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, concerns were raised by BJP MLA Vinod Kumar regarding the pace of school repairs, particularly in the Nachan assembly constituency. Kumar emphasized the need for a swift response to restore damaged schools to normalcy.

Highlighting specific instances of damage, Kumar shared stories of schools where students were compelled to use unconventional entry points due to the extensive destruction. He also drew attention to a primary and middle school that had to be relocated three kilometers away due to safety concerns arising from the heavy rains.

The Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, echoed the need for immediate action, expressing concerns over the safety of students in damaged school buildings. Thakur urged the government to prioritize relocating students to alternative safe locations while ensuring comprehensive and speedy repairs.

In response to these concerns, Education Minister Rohit Thakur assured the assembly that the repair of damaged schools is the top priority for the department. He committed to expediting funds for repairs and actively pursuing additional budgetary allocations to address the scale of the damage. Thakur acknowledged the importance of a thorough investigation into the safety of all school buildings and pledged to form a committee to assess and report on the matter promptly.