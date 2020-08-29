Shimla: For the better and effectively implementation of National Education Policy-2020, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya suggested to constitute a high-level task force should be constituted at the University level.

Governor hold a meeting with Prof. Sikander Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla, Dr. C.L. Chandan, VC, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi and Dr. Surender Kashyap, VC, Atal Medical & Research University, Ner Chowk, Mandi on National Education Policy-2020. And stressed on working in the direction of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, keeping equality and inclusiveness in view.

The Governor stressed that a high-level task force should be constituted at the University level for the implementation of Education Policy and after studying the policy in consultation with concerned people and institutions, we must prepare a vision document, a targeted strategy and a well-planned systematic stage-wise action plan to become a multi-disciplinary institute by the year 2040.

He suggested for organizing seminars, conference etc at the university level regarding the Education Policy and make long term and short-term plans. He said that this policy also needs to be explained to the students and added that Himachal could become the leading state in the country in implementing this policy only through the practical efforts of higher educational institutions.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Governor gave Power Point presentation prepared on the direction of the Governor on ” Higher Education: Challenges and immediate steps under National Education Policy – 2020″.