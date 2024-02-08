In a bold move, approximately 2,500 teachers affiliated with the State Education Employees Union in Himachal Pradesh, serving on vacant posts in government schools for 15-15 years, have initiated a pen-down strike, bringing teaching activities to a halt since Thursday. The teachers are united in their demand for regularization and the establishment of a permanent policy governing their employment status.

Union president Sunil Sharma announced that the teachers will refrain from conducting classes while remaining present at their respective schools. The decision to undertake the pen down strike aligns with the outlined plan of action devised by the union leaders. The ongoing protest, including a fast, outside the Chief Minister’s Office (CTO) in Shimla will persist until their demands are met.

The teachers expressed gratitude towards the government for forming a cabinet sub-committee to address their concerns. The committee is expected to convene a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday to discuss the longstanding issue. However, the union leaders stated that they are yet to receive any official communication from the government regarding the outcome of the meeting.

Union spokesperson Nirmal Thakur remarked, “Our movement will continue until our demands, pending for years, are met. We appreciate the efforts of the Education Minister and other committee members but await concrete decisions.”

Serving in remote areas across the state, the teachers commenced a series of hunger strikes outside the CTO on January 27. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, including snowfall, storms, and rain, the educators have remained steadfast in their protest at Hawa Ghar.

The union leaders emphasized that any change in their protest strategy would only be considered after direct communication with the government. Until then, the pen-down strike and ongoing fast will persist, compelling the authorities to address the longstanding demands of these dedicated educators. The teachers are hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon, putting an end to their protracted struggle for regularization and a comprehensive employment policy.