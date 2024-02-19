Shimla – In a historic move towards sustainable and eco-friendly rail travel, the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway line is gearing up to embrace the era of hydrogen-powered trains. This transformative initiative is set to mark a significant milestone as India’s first narrow gauge track hosts a cutting-edge mode of transportation that promises zero emissions.

The Railway Board has initiated trials for the operation of a hydrogen-powered train on the Kalka-Shimla route, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and engineering marvels. This development is part of the central government’s commitment to integrating environmentally friendly technologies into the country’s railway infrastructure, as reflected in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ambala, shared insights into the ongoing preparations, stating, “The initial phase of work for implementing the hydrogen train on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge line is underway. This project not only modernizes our rail system but also contributes significantly to reducing our carbon footprint.”

To facilitate the operation of the hydrogen train, three hydrogen gas stations will be strategically set up at key stations along the Kalka-Shimla route, including Kalka, Shimla, and Barog. These stations will play a crucial role in extracting hydrogen from water, subsequently converting it into fuel to power the trains. The survey of the Kalka-Shimla railway section has been completed as part of the preparatory phase, marking a crucial step towards the implementation of this green initiative.

Currently, trains on the Kalka-Shimla railway section rely solely on diesel engines. The transition to hydrogen-powered locomotives aligns with the Railways’ commitment to reducing the environmental impact of rail travel. Hydrogen is recognized as a clean and pollution-free fuel, emitting only water vapor during combustion and leaving behind zero harmful gases.

This move is part of a broader vision to convert diesel-powered locomotives into hydrogen engines, revolutionizing the rail travel landscape in the country. Plans are underway to introduce hydrogen-powered trains in the form of train sets, following the successful model of the Vande Bharat Express trains.

As trials progress and infrastructure developments take shape, the Kalka-Shimla hydrogen-powered train project stands as a testament to India’s dedication to adopting innovative and sustainable solutions in the transportation sector.