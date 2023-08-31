In a groundbreaking development, the Government Hydro Engineering College (GHEC) in Bilaspur is set to undergo a digital transformation with the introduction of a state-of-the-art digital library. The decision was made during a recent meeting of the Board of Governors, presided over by Secretary of Technical Education, Abhishek Jain, in Shimla.

The Board unanimously approved a proposal to establish a digital library within the institute, allocating an estimated budget of Rs. 60 lakh for this ambitious project. Additionally, Rs. 50 lakh has been earmarked for the acquisition of cutting-edge computers, aimed at fortifying the institute’s IT capabilities.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the directive issued to Himachal Pradesh Technical University to initiate Ph.D. courses at GHEC Bilaspur, thereby elevating the academic offerings of the institution.

Furthermore, plans are in motion to create a cutting-edge workshop equipped with modern technology and facilities to enhance hands-on learning experiences for students.

Secretary Abhishek Jain articulated his vision for the institution, stating, “The college should strive to become the premier Hydro Engineering College in India.” He emphasized the establishment of a research center in the hydro and power sector, leveraging collaborations with industry giants like NTPC and NHPC. Additionally, Secretary Jain stressed the importance of promoting sports activities on campus and revealed plans for the creation of a botanical garden.