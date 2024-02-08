Jawalamukhi – In a significant boost to the development initiatives in the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated a series of projects worth Rs. 205 crore during his one-day visit to the district Kangra.

The highlight of the event was the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sukh Ashray Adarsh Gram Parisar at Luthan, a project with an estimated cost of Rs. 92.38 crore. The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to the welfare of orphans and destitute individuals, emphasizing that the campus would provide modern residential facilities to beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojna.

Among the inaugurated projects, a total of Rs. 38.17 crore was allocated for the improvement and augmentation of various lift water supply schemes, contributing to the enhancement of essential services in the region. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Jawalamukhi, which was completed with an outlay of Rs. 5.50 crore.

Furthering the focus on education infrastructure, a new additional accommodation building for Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) was inaugurated with a cost of Rs. 2.13 crore. Another notable project included the marriage palace-cum-parking of the temple trust Jawalaji Shakti Peeth, which was completed with an investment of Rs. 14.35 crore.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also laid the foundation for several key projects aimed at enhancing irrigation facilities, education, and water resource management. These included irrigation projects under HP Shiva (Rs. 27.30 crore), Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School at Banu-Da-Khu (Rs. 5 crore), Multipurpose Hall at Government Degree College (Rs. 7.82 crore), Khara Nala channelization (Rs. 4.18 crore), and Inspection Hut of Jal Shakti Vibhag (Rs. 2.05 crore).

During his visit, Chief Minister Sukhu dedicated a total of eleven projects, reflecting an investment of Rs. 205 crore in the development and welfare of the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency. The initiatives aim to create a lasting impact on the lives of the residents, ensuring progress and prosperity for the region.