Shillai – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued a stern warning to opponents during a massive public gathering in Shillai, Sirmaur district, emphasizing that the electorate will hold accountable those who disrespect public opinion.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated his dedication to promptly addressing public grievances, affirming that his governance prioritizes the welfare of the people over political gains. He emphasized that his administration’s policies are centered around fulfilling the expectations of the citizens, with transparency and public trust as guiding principles.

In a direct challenge to the opposition and rebel MLAs, Chief Minister Sukhu cautioned against attempts to sow chaos and instability. He asserted that those who undermine public opinion and engage in disruptive behaviour will face repercussions at the ballot box. He urged the public to reject opportunistic individuals who prioritize personal interests over the collective welfare of the community.

Chief Minister Sukhu’s warning comes amidst heightened political tensions, with opposition forces seeking to undermine the government’s authority. However, Sukhu expressed confidence in the resilience of his administration, citing unwavering support from the people as a bulwark against attempts to destabilize the government.

Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated his commitment to upholding the trust and confidence of the electorate, pledging to continue serving the people with dedication and integrity. He emphasized that the true measure of political success lies in the judgment of the people, who will hold accountable those who insult public opinion and betray the trust placed in them.