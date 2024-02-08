Shimla – In a scathing critique of the Himachal Pradesh Congress government, Dr. Rajeev Bindal, the State BJP President, addressed the press highlighting the government’s failure to create any permanent jobs during its 14-month tenure. Dr. Bindal accused the government of taking regressive steps by closing over 1000 institutions, including SDM offices, tehsils, primary health centers and Patwar circles, causing inconvenience to the public.

The BJP leader expressed concern over the abrupt closure of institutions that were established based on local demand and had received approval from the Finance Department and the Cabinet. He alleged that the government’s decision to shut down these institutions was a betrayal of the people of Himachal Pradesh and questioned the lack of transparency and accountability in the process.

Dr. Rajeev Bindal emphasized the impact of these closures on public services, leading to long queues, delayed work, and heightened difficulties for citizens. He condemned the government’s actions, stating that it has exploited the people of Himachal Pradesh and betrayed the trust placed in the Congress during the elections.

Furthermore, Dr. Bindal criticized the government for not fulfilling its promises made before coming to power. He highlighted the unfulfilled commitment of creating 100,000 jobs, including 33,000 additional positions, within the first cabinet meeting. He accused the government of misleading the public and failing to address the unemployment crisis in the state.

The BJP leader pointed out that, in the past 14 months, the government has not hired a single permanent employee, including professors, teachers, and doctors, while over 12,000 outsourced employees have lost their jobs. This, according to Dr. Bindal, amounts to a grave injustice and betrayal of the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

He further accused the state government of ignoring widespread protests taking place across Himachal Pradesh. Dr. Bindal criticized the government’s apparent lack of responsiveness to the grievances of employees and various sections of society, even in the face of protests during the cold winter months.