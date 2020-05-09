Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has sought Gram Panchayats support to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State CM, in a video conferencing address of Panchayat Pradhans of Kangra and Chamba district today, urged them to give their whole hearted support to the State Government to sensitise the people of their respective areas regarding Coronavirus and also to ensure that the people who had come back from various parts of the country do not jump home quarantine.

He asked pradhans to immediately share the information with the concerned authorities, regarding arrival of any person in the village from other parts of the country, so that such persons could be medically examined immediately and if required they could be kept under quarantine. He said that this would go a long way in checking the spread of this pandemic.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the pradhans should also motivate the people to come forward to prepare and distribute face masks and face covers to the people.

CM lauded the role of Panchayats in maintaining cordial relations with the people who had come back home and were under home quarantine. He said

“we have to fight Corona and not associate any stigma with the Corona patients.”

Jai Ram Thakur asked Pradhans to motivate the people to avoid any kind of social gatherings and religious functions. He further asked panchayats to mark the houses, which have a member who has been home quarantined, prominently. He said that the State Government has decided to take strict action against the person who jumps home quarantine and as a deterrent at a first instant he or she would be kept under institutional quarantine.