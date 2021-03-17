Kangra: Newly appointed AICC secretary and co-in-charge for the West Bengal elections, Raghubir Singh Bali got rousing welcomes by his supporters on Wednesday.

Raghubir Singh Bali arrived in Kangra for the first time since his appointment in the AICC and co-in-charge for the West Bengal elections.

State Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari also reached Pathankot to welcome Raghubir Bali.

Bali’s supporters welcomed him at various places from Pathankot to Nagrota Bagwan.

Raghubir Bali thanked supporters. In his address, Bali target the ruling BJP for price rise and lack of development. He charged the government for burdening common people with high taxes and loans.