Bilaspur – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a sweeping array of development projects worth Rs. 445 crore across four Assembly Constituencies in Bilaspur district. The ceremony witnessed the unveiling of 37 projects aimed at enhancing growth and connectivity throughout the region.

A significant highlight of the initiatives is the inauguration of a 330-meter bridge at Bagchhal on the Gobind Sagar reservoir, a monumental engineering feat costing Rs. 64 crore. This bridge is poised to significantly improve connectivity for residents and tourists while also reducing travel distances for commuters heading towards Bilaspur and Kiratpur.

In addition to the bridge, the Chief Minister dedicated several key educational and healthcare facilities. Notable among them are the Polytechnic College building at Kalol (Rs. 3.79 crore), a Sub-Tehsil building at Kalol (Rs. 1.21 crore), and a Primary Health Centre at Rishikesh (Rs. 1.41 crore). These infrastructural investments underscore the government’s commitment to bolstering essential services and nurturing human capital in the region.

Furthermore, initiatives such as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra building at Berthin (Rs. 1.18 crore) and source level augmentation of various water supply schemes under IPH Section Gehrwin (Rs. 18.33 crore) highlight a concerted effort towards fostering agricultural development and ensuring access to clean water, crucial for sustainable growth and prosperity.

The Chief Minister also emphasized enhancing legal and transportation infrastructure, including the inauguration of office accommodations for legal officials and significant investments in road infrastructure across the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to equitable development and prosperity for all constituents. He highlighted the transformative potential of these initiatives in unlocking new opportunities and driving socio-economic progress across Bilaspur district.