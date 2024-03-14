Palampur – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused suspended Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma of orchestrating cross-voting in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Palampur, district Kangra, Chief Minister Sukhu launched a scathing attack, without explicitly naming Sharma, alleging that a former Congress minister and sitting MLA from Kangra played a pivotal role in orchestrating cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha polls. Sukhu asserted that six rebel MLAs, including Sharma, defected in favour of the BJP candidate, dealing a significant blow to the government’s stability.

The accusations didn’t stop there. Chief Minister Sukhu further claimed that on the day of the crucial budget vote, the same rebel MLAs, escorted by CRPF and Haryana Police, clandestinely departed for Panchkula via helicopter. From there, they were reportedly shifted to various locations including Haridwar, Rishikesh and Gurugram, allegedly hatching plans to destabilize the government in cahoots with the BJP.

Asserting his own political integrity, Chief Minister Sukhu, with a career spanning 35 years, vehemently stated, “I have never conspired against the party. I have faced challenges throughout my political journey, but I have never succumbed to such betrayals.” He lamented the moral degradation witnessed in some individuals who, he claimed, had compromised their principles for monetary gains.

Reaffirming his allegiance to the people and the Congress party, Chief Minister Sukhu declared, “If I am the Chief Minister today, it is because of the love and faith of the people in me and the Congress party.” He emphasized that his leadership was grounded in the trust bestowed upon him by the masses, and he remained undeterred by the machinations of dissenters.