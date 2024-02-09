Shimla – In a pivotal development aimed at reinforcing the commitment to transparent and effective governance, the State Cabinet today approved the establishment of three Cabinet Sub-Committees. These committees will examine the Legal Aspects of Held-up Results, Land Allotments and Unutilized Leased Land, and the Assessment of Unutilized Vacant Buildings.

Cabinet Sub-Committee to Examine Legal Aspects of Held-up Results

The State Cabinet approved the establishment of a Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, to scrutinize the legal aspects of results that have been held up due to police inquiries related to the now disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. The committee comprises Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma.

This move aims to ensure a fair and lawful resolution to the issues surrounding the Staff Selection Commission.

Reviewing Revenue Land Allotments and Unutilized Leased Land

Another Cabinet Sub-Committee, under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, has been constituted to review the allocation of revenue land to different departments and assess the status of leased but unutilized land. The committee members include Anirudh Singh, Rural Development Minister, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

This committee’s mandate is to ensure efficient use of allocated land, identifying areas where resources can be optimized and addressing any discrepancies in land usage.

Assessment of Unutilized Vacant Buildings

To streamline resource utilisation, the Cabinet decided to form a committee under the chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh. This committee will assess the unutilized vacant buildings of various departments. Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will serve as committee members.

The focus on reviewing vacant buildings reflects the government’s commitment to maximizing the utility of existing infrastructure and promoting efficient resource management.