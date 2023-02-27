New Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh raised the issue of forest clearance of heliports and green corridors projects.

Chief Minister, in a meeting with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Monday, apprised that the projects are mandated by the State Government for making Himachal a ‘Green Energy State’ by the year 2025 and other major ongoing projects.

CM Sukhu apprised the Union Minister that the tough geological conditions of Himachal Pradesh, necessitate constructing heliports, not only to facilitate the tourists visiting the State but also to cater to emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise.

“A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports,” CM urged the Union Minister.

Sukhvinder Singh informed the Union Minister of the government initiative of promoting e-vehicles in the state and developing the necessary infrastructure for the same by constructing an adequate number of e-charging stations for electrical vehicles. Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all National and state highways in the state. In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target, said the Chief Minister.

“Delay in forest clearances creates an unnecessary delay in the construction of development projects, especially educational institutions, roads and bridges and ropeways,” the Chief Minister said and further demanded approvals to complete the projects on time.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh also discussed the state’s water reservoirs, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism guidelines and other important topics including Parivesh Portal, National Transit Pass System, School Nursery Scheme, City Forest Scheme, Davanal (Forest fires) during the summer season in the state with Union Minister.

The Chief Minister invited Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to visit Himachal.